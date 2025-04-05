Who was India's first female train driver?

Surekha Yadav is India's 'first female train driver'. She started her career in 1988 with Indian Railways, breaking barriers in a male-dominated field.
Surekha Shankar Yadav has made history in a field mostly led by men. In 2000, she drove the first 'Ladies Special' train, and in 2011, she operated the famous Deccan Queen. Her hard work and success have inspired many women to follow their dreams and aim for great achievements.
Surekha Yadav was born on September 2, 1965 in Maharashtra's Satara. She pursued her initial schooling at Saint Paul Convent High School. After completing her education, she undertook vocational training and earned a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the Government Polytechnic at Karad, Maharashtra. Surekha's aspirations for higher education shifted when she joined Indian Railways.
Surekha Yadav began his journey when she was selected by Railway Recruitment Board, Mumbai, in 1987. She joined the Central Railway as a trainee assistant driver in 1986, undergoing rigorous training at the Kalyan Training School for six months. Her dedication earned her the role of regular assistant driver in 1989.
In April 2000, Surekha Yadav drove the first “Ladies Special” local train for Central Railways, introduced under the leadership of former Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee. This was a significant milestone in her career.
On International Women’s Day in 2011, Surekha Yadav made history by becoming Asia’s first woman to drive the iconic Deccan Queen from Pune to Mumbai, navigating the challenging terrain of the Western Ghats.
In March 2023, Surekha Yadav became the first woman to drive India’s semi-high-speed 'Vande Bharat Express'. She piloted the train from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal, covering 455 kilometers. This achievement was recognised and praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.
