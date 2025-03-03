Top 7 countries with shortest working hours: Check where does India rank?

Vanuatu: Situated in Oceania, Vanuatu stands out with the shortest average working hours. Employees here work approximately 24.7 hours per week, with only 4% clocking 49 hours or more.
Syria: Despite facing numerous challenges, Syria reports an average workweek of 25.3 hours, highlighting a unique labour pattern.
Kiribati: This Pacific island nation averages less than 28 working hours weekly, emphasising a laid-back lifestyle.
Netherlands: Renowned for its progressive work culture, the Netherlands boasts an average workweek of 29.5 hours in order to promote flexibility and employee satisfaction.
Denmark: With a strong emphasis on work-life balance, Danish workers enjoy a 32.5-hour workweek, which reflects the country's commitment to well-being.
Norway: Norway's workforce averages 33.6 hours weekly, aligning with its high standards of living and employee welfare policies.
Switzerland: Swiss employees work around 34.6 hours per week, balancing productivity with leisure and contributing to the nation's robust economy.
India ranks 13th among the world's most overworked countries, with an average of 46.7 hours of work per week. Notably, over 51% of employees in the country clock in 49 hours or more each week, depicting a demanding work culture.
