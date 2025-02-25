Top 7 high-priority trains in Indian Railways

Vande Bharat Express is a medium to long-distance semi-high speed superfast express service operated by Indian Railways. It ranks top in the order of priority for trains. Previously, Rajdhani had the highest priority.
Image Source : iStock
Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) Train: Reserved for the President of India, this train is accorded top priority. While the President now prefers air travel, the train remains a symbol of the nation's respect and is given precedence over all other trains.
Image Source : Indian Railways
Rajdhani Express: Connecting New Delhi with major state capitals, the Rajdhani Express is known for its speed and punctuality. It holds the highest priority among regular trains, ensuring minimal delays.
Image Source : Indian railways
Shatabdi Express: These day-trains link metro cities with other important cities, completing their journeys within a day. They are given the second-highest priority, just after the Rajdhani Express.
Image Source : PTI
Duronto Express: Launched in 2009, the Duronto Express connects major metros and state capitals with minimal halts. It is known for its speed and efficiency, holding a high priority in the network.
Image Source : Social Media
Tejas Express: India's first semi-high-speed, fully air-conditioned train, the Tejas Express offers modern amenities and is among the fastest trains in the country. It holds a high priority, ensuring a swift and comfortable journey for passengers.
Image Source : PTI
Garib Rath Express: Introduced in 2005, the Garib Rath Express is a fully air-conditioned train aimed at providing affordable travel options. It holds a high priority, ensuring that passengers can travel comfortably without significant delays.
Image Source : Indian Railways
Next : Stealing bedsheets or pillows from trains? Know punishments you may face