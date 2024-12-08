Squirrels have the best memories especially when hiding and later retrieving food. They use a technique known as scatter hoarding, where they hide their food in numerous locations.
Pigeons possess an extraordinary memory for spatial navigation, which is evident in their homing ability. They can return to their nests over extremely long distances, a skill that humans have harnessed for pigeon-post systems historically.
Rats have shown remarkable memory abilities in laboratory tests, including maze navigation and recognising objects.
Dogs have a strong memory, particularly for people, places, and commands. They can remember their owners after long periods of separation and can learn complex commands and tricks through repetition.
Parrots are known for their exceptional memory, especially in terms of vocal mimicry.
