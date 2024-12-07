Octopus is a sea creature that lacks teeth. However, it features sturdy mouth parts to help it capture and break down food.
Image Source : PIXABAY
Scorpions are unique toothless creatures. They have tiny mouths only big enough to suck up liquid. Scorpions use a small chelicera, or claw-like structure, that ejects from the mouth and pulls parts off of animals.
Image Source : PIXABAY
Worms are another toothless animal. These tube-like creatures have strong and muscular mouths and a lip-like extension that directs food into the mouth.
Image Source : PIXABAY
Whale sharks do have teeth, they’re just so small you can’t see them, and they are not used for feeding. These vestigial teeth once served a purpose to the animal, but over time the whale shark evolved to not need them.
Image Source : PIXABAY
Not only do seahorses not have teeth, but they also don’t have stomachs. Seahorses have tube snouts that act like vacuums, sucking up hundreds of tiny organisms all day.
Image Source : PIXABAY
Next : 5 animals that call volcanoes their home