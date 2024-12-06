5 animals that call volcanoes their home

Iguanas-Fernandina Island is most active of Galapagos volcanoes, and is home to some of the Archipelago’s most iconic and endangered species, including marine and land iguanas.
Pompeii worm is one of the creatures that have adapted and thriving in treacherous environments.
Lesser flamingo- Ol Donyo Lengai in Tanzania is one of Africa’s most active volcanoes where flamingos gathering and breed.
Vampire ground finch lives in hot and dry weather near volcanoes.
Volcano Rabbit- This species of mouse is native to the volcanic regions of central Mexico, where it inhabits rocky areas and grasslands.
