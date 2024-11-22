Kerala: With a literacy rate of 94%-96.2%, Kerala consistently ranks as the most literate state in India due to its strong focus on education and social reforms.
Lakshadweep: This Union Territory has a literacy rate of 91.85%, supported by robust educational initiatives.
Mizoram: Known for its emphasis on education, it has a literacy rate of 91.33%.
Goa: With a literacy rate of approximately 88.7%, Goa benefits from a well-structured education system.
Tripura: This northeastern state has achieved a literacy rate of 87.2% through dedicated educational programmes.
Uttarakhand: The state has a literacy rate of about 87.6%, showing steady progress in educational access.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: It has a literacy rate of 86.63%, benefiting from sustained efforts to improve education systems.
Himachal Pradesh: With a literacy rate of 86.6%, this state has invested in education despite its challenging geography.
Delhi: The national capital boasts a literacy rate of 86.21%, supported by urban infrastructure and education policies.
Chandigarh: This Union Territory has a literacy rate of 86.05%, reflecting its urban focus on education.
Next : How Jawahar Tunnel built in 1956 looks in 2024?
Click to read more..