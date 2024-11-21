 How Jawahar Tunnel built in 1956 looks in 2024?

The 2.5 km-long twin-tube Jawahar tunnel was built in 1956

The tunnel underwent extensive renovations by BRO and is set to be opened for traffic in December 2024.

The tunnel has historically served as a vital passage through the Pir-Panjal range connecting Kashmir valley and Leh with the rest of India.

Rehabilitation has been carried out through EPC mode at a cost of Rs 62.5 crore

This acts as an alternate route to NH-44 as all oil tankers, explosive-laden vehicles and gasoline vehicles are not allowed to cross the newly constructed Quazikund-Banihal tunnel

