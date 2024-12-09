 Shimla adorned with snow: Check stunning pics

Image Source : X

Shimla receives its first snowfall of the season, transforming the city into a winter wonderland.

Image Source : X

Many locals say as far as they can remember, after 1990s, its for the first time that witnessed snowfall in early December.

Image Source : X

The snowy landscape in Shimla stayed for a few hours only as the minimum temperature was high. Some of the areas in the apple belt, Rohru, Jubbal and Kharapathar, also experienced snow.

Image Source : X

As news of snowfall spread, tourists from plains flocked to Shimla.

Image Source : X

The Met Office has forecast that scattered rain or snow in the state till Monday.

Image Source : X

