Shimla adorned with snow: Check stunning pics

Shimla receives its first snowfall of the season, transforming the city into a winter wonderland.
Many locals say as far as they can remember, after 1990s, its for the first time that witnessed snowfall in early December.
The snowy landscape in Shimla stayed for a few hours only as the minimum temperature was high. Some of the areas in the apple belt, Rohru, Jubbal and Kharapathar, also experienced snow.
As news of snowfall spread, tourists from plains flocked to Shimla.
The Met Office has forecast that scattered rain or snow in the state till Monday.
