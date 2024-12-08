Animals that can hear ultrasonic sounds

Several animals have the ability to hear ultrasonic sounds.
Ultrasonic sounds are sound waves that have frequencies higher than the upper limit of human hearing, typically above 20 kHz.
These high-frequency sound waves are inaudible to humans but can be detected and utilized by certain animals.
These animals use their ultrasonic hearing abilities for various purposes, including communication, navigation, and hunting.
Dogs can hear higher frequencies than humans, typically up to around 45-65 kHz, they can also detect some ultrasonic sounds.
Dolphins also use echolocation for navigation and hunting in water.
Some species of whales, including sperm whales, have hearing that can detect ultrasonic sounds.
Bats are well-known for their use of echolocation. They emit ultrasonic sounds and listen for the echoes to navigate and hunt.
Mice and Rats can hear ultrasonic sounds, which they use for communication, especially in social interactions.
Cats are capable of hearing frequencies between 48 kHz to 85 kHz, allowing them to detect sounds at ultrasonic levels.
Some species of frogs can hear ultrasonic sounds, which are used in communication and predator detection.
