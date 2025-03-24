India's population exceeds 140 crores, with the highest proportion of youth in the world.
In 2019, the RBI released a report highlighting regional variations in life expectancy across India.
According to the Handbook of Statistics on Indian States (2019), people of Kerala live the longest in the country.
The life expectancy of Kerala is 75.1 years. It is 79.9 years for women and 72.2 years for men.
Jammu and Kashmir ranks second in the country with an average life expectancy of 73.5 years.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the average life expectancy is 76.2 years for women and 71.6 years for men.
Punjab holds the third spot with a life expectancy of 72.5 years.
In Punjab, men live a maximum of 71 years and women live 74.2 years.
Himachal Pradesh ranks fourth on the list, with a life expectancy of 72.3 years.
