 Meet the bird that can see even with its eyes closed

Image Source : x.com/ElektraMadrigan

Do you know that there is a bird in the world that can see even with its eyes closed?

Image Source : x.com/vijayanandnz

The Great Potoo, found in Central and South America, is one such bird.

Image Source : x.com/worldbirds32

Due to a small gap between its eyelids, this bird can see even with its eyes closed.

Image Source : x.com/marcmcflurry

This unique trait helps the bird easily evade predators.

Image Source : x.com/ElektraMadrigan

The Great Potoo hunts effortlessly in the darkness of night.

Image Source : x.com/worldbirds32

The color of this bird is such that it looks like a broken branch of a tree.

Image Source : x.com/edhunterhere

The Great Potoo expertly detects even the slightest movement in the dark.

Image Source : x.com/worldbirds32

During the day, this bird rests on tree branches.

Image Source : x.com/edhunterhere

Thanks to these unique traits, 'The Great Potoo' continues to flourish in nature.

Image Source : x.com/OpenSleigh

