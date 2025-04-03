Do you know that there is a bird in the world that can see even with its eyes closed?
The Great Potoo, found in Central and South America, is one such bird.
Due to a small gap between its eyelids, this bird can see even with its eyes closed.
This unique trait helps the bird easily evade predators.
The Great Potoo hunts effortlessly in the darkness of night.
The color of this bird is such that it looks like a broken branch of a tree.
The Great Potoo expertly detects even the slightest movement in the dark.
During the day, this bird rests on tree branches.
Thanks to these unique traits, 'The Great Potoo' continues to flourish in nature.
