Manmohan Singh dies: Know about former PM's educational qualification

The former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, passed away today at Delhi AIIMS.
He was the fourth longest-serving Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi.
Do you know how educated the former PM was, who was called the architect of the economic reforms?
Singh received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Economics from Panjab University in 1952 and 1954 respectively.
He completed his Economic Tripos from Cambridge University in 1957.
Singh followed this with a D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University in 1962.
