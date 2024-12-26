 Manmohan Singh dies: Know about former PM's educational qualification

Manmohan Singh dies: Know about former PM's educational qualification

Image Source : PTI

The former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, passed away today at Delhi AIIMS.

Image Source : PTI

He was the fourth longest-serving Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi.

Image Source : PTI

Do you know how educated the former PM was, who was called the architect of the economic reforms?

Image Source : PTI

Singh received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Economics from Panjab University in 1952 and 1954 respectively.

Image Source : PTI

He completed his Economic Tripos from Cambridge University in 1957.

Image Source : PTI

Singh followed this with a D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University in 1962.

Image Source : PTI

Next : Know about India's 'shortest' railway station NAME

Click to read more..