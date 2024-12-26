Know about India's 'shortest' railway station NAME

Many railway stations in India have strange and difficult-to-pronounce names.
Some railway station names are so unique that they seem impossible to speak.
The railway station with the shortest name in India is 'IB'.
Indian Railways shared this information on social media. The IB station is located in Odisha.
The station is named after the nearby IB river, which is a tributary of the Mahanadi.
Ib railway station began operations with the opening of the Nagpur–Asansol main line in 1891.
