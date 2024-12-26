7 most deadly plane crashes that shook the world

9/11 attacks: Two commercial airliners were hijacked and crashed into the Twin tower of the World Trade Centre in New York City.
Mangaluru plane crash: Air India Express Flight 812 crasah while landing killed 158 passengers.
Yeti Airlines plane crash: The Kathmandu to Pokhara domestic flight crashed while landing killing 68 passengers and 4 crew members.
2009 Air France crash: Air France Flight 447 crash killed all its 228 passengers and crew onboard.
Korean Air Flight 801: 229 people were killed in the Boeing 747-300 accident that occurred in 1997.
1996 Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision: A mid-air collision between Saudi Flight 763 and Kazakhstan Airline Flight 1907 killed all 349 onboard.
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: The plane crash near Kazakhstan's Aktau killed at least 38 people on December 25, 2024.
