Delhi Metro is known as the lifeline of the capital, Delhi.
Every day, lakhs of people travel by Delhi Metro.
Have you ever wondered who was the first person to travel on Delhi Metro?
The first corridor of the Delhi Metro was inaugurated on December 24, 2002.
The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the 8.2 km long line of the metro.
Delhi Metro was first started between Tis Hazari and Shahdara stations of the Red Line.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the then Prime Minister, bought the first ticket for the Delhi Metro and travelled.
He traveled from Kashmiri Gate to Seelampuri.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's name was recorded as the first passenger of Delhi Metro.
