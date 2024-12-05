 Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar &ndash; Their educational qualifications

Devendra Fadnavis returned as Maharashtra Chief Minister while Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar became his deputies.

Let's know bout the educational qualifications of newly elected Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis completed his early education in Nagpur and earned an LLB degree from Nagpur University in 1992. But, he never practiced law.

He later earned a PG Degree in Business Management and a diploma in Methods and Techniques of Project Management from DSE Berlin.

Eknath Shinde completed his 11th grade at Mangala High School and Junior College in Thane.

Shinde left school to support his family financially and worked as an auto-rickshaw driver before joining politics.

However, he resumed his education in 2014 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University in 2020.

He was awarded an honorary D. Litt. (Doctor of Literature) by DY Patil University in 2023.

Ajit Pawar completed his schooling in Deolali Pravara.

He dropped out of college to help his family after the death of his father.

