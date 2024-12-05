Top 10 cleanest railway stations in India

The 10 cleanest railway stations in India, ranked through cleanliness surveys and passenger feedback, showcase exemplary standards of hygiene and maintenance. Check them out here.
Secunderabad Junction: It is a key rail hub in Telangana, known for its modern infrastructure and efficient management. The station emphasises cleanliness with well-maintained platforms and automated cleaning systems.
Bhopal Junction: It's a key junction in Madhya Pradesh, recognised for its clean platforms and advanced amenities. It stands out for its eco-friendly measures, including energy-efficient lighting and waste management systems.
Anand Vihar Terminal: Located in Delhi, it's a modern railway station known for its clean premises and systematic management.
Visakhapatnam Railway Station: It's a premier station in Andhra Pradesh, renowned for its excellent cleanliness standards and passenger amenities.
Vijayawada Railway Station: Located in Andhra Pradesh, it's a major rail hub noted for its efficient management and clean premises. It boasts modern passenger amenities and eco-friendly practices.
Beas Railway Station: Located in Punjab, is well-maintained and known for its serene and clean environment. The station's efficient management and focus on passenger comfort make it a standout on the Indian Railways network.
Jodhpur Railway Station in Rajasthan is celebrated for its exemplary cleanliness and eco-friendly initiatives. With modern facilities, it has consistently ranked among the cleanest stations in India.
Surat Railway Station: Known for its disciplined waste segregation and disposal system, this station in Gujarat remains a favourite among travellers.
Marwar Junction: A station with rich historical significance, this railway junction in Rajasthan is celebrated for its cleanliness and efficient facilities.
Kumbakonam Station: A pilgrimage hub, this station in Karnataka is recognised for its meticulous upkeep. The station management focuses on hygiene to accommodate its high footfall of devotees.
