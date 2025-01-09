 Mahakumbh 2025: Mind-boggling number of devotees expected at Kumbh Mela

Mahakumbh 2025: Mind-boggling number of devotees expected at Kumbh Mela

Image Source : PTI

Full-scale preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Image Source : PTI

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Image Source : PTI

The Maha Kumbh fair is organised every 12 years. People from 183 countries across the world are actively seeking information about the Maha Kumbh through various websites.

Image Source : PTI

Maha Kumbh is considered one of the most sacred and significant festivals of Hinduism.

Image Source : PTI

Around 40 crore devotees from around the world are expected to attend Maha Kumbh 2025.

Image Source : PTI

Notably, the number of devotees visiting Maha Kumbh is much more than the entire population count of America.

Image Source : PTI

AI-equipped cameras are set to be installed to accurately count the devotees participating in Kumbh Mela 2025.

Image Source : PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared the Mahakumbh area as a new district for better administration and management.

Image Source : PTI

The Indian Railways will run 3,000 special trains during the Maha Kumbh 2025, out of which 560 trains will operate on ring rail.

Image Source : PTI

Next : Mahakumbh 2025: Preparations underway in Prayagraj for world's largest religious gathering

Click to read more..