Mahakumbh 2025: Mind-boggling number of devotees expected at Kumbh Mela

Full-scale preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.
The Maha Kumbh fair is organised every 12 years. People from 183 countries across the world are actively seeking information about the Maha Kumbh through various websites.
Maha Kumbh is considered one of the most sacred and significant festivals of Hinduism.
Around 40 crore devotees from around the world are expected to attend Maha Kumbh 2025.
Notably, the number of devotees visiting Maha Kumbh is much more than the entire population count of America.
AI-equipped cameras are set to be installed to accurately count the devotees participating in Kumbh Mela 2025.
The Uttar Pradesh government has declared the Mahakumbh area as a new district for better administration and management.
The Indian Railways will run 3,000 special trains during the Maha Kumbh 2025, out of which 560 trains will operate on ring rail.
Next : Mahakumbh 2025: Preparations underway in Prayagraj for world's largest religious gathering
Click to read more..