 JMM-led alliance triumphs in Jharkhand Assembly polls, to form govt under Hemant Soren leadership

The JMM-led alliance wins 56 seats with JMM alone getting 35 seats while Congress and RJD win16 and 4 seats respectively

BJP-led alliance wins 25 seats with BJP winning 21 seats. Other alliance partners AJSU, LJP and JDU win one seat each

After early trends suggesting victory, Hemant Soren reaches Shibu Soren's residence and takes blessings

Hemant Soren and other coalition leaders hold a press conference after victory, express gratitude towards voters

After the announcement of results, Congress and JMM workers celebrate with full enthusiasm

