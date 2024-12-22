Vande Bharat sleepers are fitted with KAVACH
Crashworthy and jerk-free semi-permanent couplers and anti-climbers
Crashworthy design of carbody complying with EN (European) standards
CCTV surveillance cameras in all coaches
Higher average speed with quick deceleration and acceleration
Emergency talk-back unit for communication between passenger and train manager/loco pilot
Centralized Coach Monitoring System for better condition monitoring of passenger amenities
Next : Major plane crashes in 2024
Click to read more..