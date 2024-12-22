 India's first Vande Bharat sleeper to get THESE 5-star facilities | Check features

Image Source : Railways

Vande Bharat sleepers are fitted with KAVACH

Image Source : Indian Railways

Crashworthy and jerk-free semi-permanent couplers and anti-climbers

Image Source : Railways

Crashworthy design of carbody complying with EN (European) standards

Image Source : Railways

CCTV surveillance cameras in all coaches

Image Source : Railways

Higher average speed with quick deceleration and acceleration

Image Source : Railways

Emergency talk-back unit for communication between passenger and train manager/loco pilot

Image Source : Railways

Centralized Coach Monitoring System for better condition monitoring of passenger amenities

Image Source : Raiways

