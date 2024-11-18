Tiger: India’s national animal has exceptional night vision. Their eyes can see six times better than humans in low light.
Image Source : iStock
Cobra: The Indian cobra has specialised pit organs that detect heat signatures from nearby prey. This infrared sensing ability allows the snake to strike accurately, even in complete darkness.
Image Source : iStock
Elephant: Indian elephants have a remarkable ability to detect low-frequency sounds and vibrations through their feet. This seismic sensitivity helps them communicate over long distances and sense approaching dangers.
Image Source : Unsplash
Great Hornbill: Found in the forests of Northeast India, the great hornbill boasts incredible eyesight. Their sharp vision enables them to spot ripe fruits, small animals, or threats from a distance.
Image Source : Freepik
Leopard: It is found across India and has exceptional hearing, capable of detecting sounds at higher frequencies than humans.
Image Source : iStock
Common Fruit Bat: It uses echolocation to navigate and find food in the dark. By emitting sound waves and analysing the echoes, it locates ripe fruits with pinpoint accuracy.
Image Source : iStock
Star Tortoise: The star tortoise relies on its exceptional sense of smell to locate food, especially ripe fruits and vegetation. Their ability to detect subtle changes in their environment also helps them identify threats.
Image Source : iStock
