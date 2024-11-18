7 iconic selfie spots in India

Taj Mahal, Agra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the Seven Wonders of the World. It captures the timeless beauty of the marble mausoleum symbolising eternal love.
Gateway of India, an iconic monument located in Mumbai is the most popular selfie spot. It provides a majestic arch overlooking the Arabian Sea and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
Golden Temple, when lit up provides the most enchanting captures of this holy place. A selfie near the Amrit Sarovar is the perfect spot to capture the memorable spot.
Take a selfie at Magnetic Hill, where vehicles appear to float uphill in the background, is a popular and unique selfie spot. Surrounded by the stark, rugged beauty of Ladakh's barren mountains, this spot offers a blend of optical illusion
Chapora Fort is famous for its role in the Bollywood film Dil Chahta Hai. It provides a stunning vantage point for selfies, with panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and nearby beaches.
These natural wonders showcase human ingenuity and harmony with nature, offering an enchanting backdrop that highlights the beauty of Northeast India.
A selfie in the vast, shimmering white salt desert of the Great Rann of Kutch is surreal. A selfie here captures the beauty of India's most unique landscape.
