 How to identify fake Rs 500 notes

As per the RBI guidelines, the official size of the note is 66 mm x 150 mm.

The denomination “500” will be printed in Devanagari on the note if it is real.

The portrait of Mahatma Gandhi will be in the centre of the real currency.

In the real currency, there you will find color shift security thread, which changes from green to blue when tilted.

In the real note, the guarantee clause, promise clause and the governor’s signature will be on the right side of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait.

Moreover, you will find watermark will contain Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait and electrotype “500”.

You will notice that 500 symbol will be printed in green to blue colour changing ink at the bottom right.

