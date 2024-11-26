River that flows through 10 countries

The Danube river in Europe passes through 10 countries.
It is the second-longest river in Europe, after the Volga in Russia, with a length of approximately 2,850.
It passes through Germany, Hungary, Romania, Austria, Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Moldova, Ukraine and Slovakia.
The Danube originates in the town of Donaueschingen, in Black Forest Mountain of Germany and runs into the Black Sea through Romania.
The river flows southeast from its source passing through four capital cities Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, and Belgrade.
The Danube river basin is home to such fish species as pike, zander, huchen, Wels catfish, burbot and tench.
Since ancient times, the Danube has been a traditional trade route in Europe.
