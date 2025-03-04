 How to book general train ticket from mobile?

Millions of people travel by train in India every day.

However, booking general tickets often involves standing in long queues at railway stations.

But, do you know you can avoid this queue as general tickets can also be booked directly from your mobile.

General tickets can be booked using the UTS mobile app by Indian Railways.

Enter your name, mobile number, and ID card number to register on the app.

An OTP will be sent to your mobile for verification to complete the signup process.

After registration, you will receive an ID and password to log in.

Once logged in, select the Normal Booking option from the app's menu.

Fill in the boarding station, destination station, and timetable details.

Choose the payment option and pay the prescribed fee.

After payment, your train ticket will be generated instantly on the app.

