How to book a vacant seat after chart preparation in Indian Railways?

Indian Railways remains the backbone of travel for millions across the country. Every day, people rely on trains to connect cities, towns and villages, making it one of the most trusted modes of transport. However, for many passengers, the journey begins much before boarding — the struggle to get a confirmed ticket.
Many passengers often wonder if they can still get a confirmed seat in Indian Railways even after the final chart is prepared. The answer is yes. Indian Railways has provisions that allow travellers to book vacant seats post-chart preparation through digital and offline modes. This facility ensures that last-minute travellers or those on the waiting list can still secure a seat if it becomes available.
Once the final reservation chart is prepared, which usually happens about 3–4 hours before train departure, unbooked or cancelled seats are marked as vacant. These seats are then made available for booking on a first-come, first-served basis.
Passengers can log in to the IRCTC website or mobile app to check for vacant seats after the chart is out. The available berths will be displayed and bookings can be done instantly. This facility is highly convenient for those who decide to travel at the last minute.
For those who prefer offline booking, vacant seats can also be purchased directly at the PR (Passenger Reservation) Counters. Ticket clerks update their system after chart preparation and issue tickets for available seats to walk-in passengers. This method is especially helpful for travellers without internet access.
Passengers with RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) and waitlisted tickets often get priority when vacant berths open up. Their status is automatically upgraded in the system once seats become available. This minimises uncertainty for those already in the queue.
If vacant seats remain, some may also fall under Tatkal or Premium Tatkal quotas, allowing travellers to book last-minute confirmed seats at a slightly higher price. These can also be accessed online or at station counters depending on availability.
