7 countries with no mosques: Check details

Uruguay is located in South America, bordered by Brazil to the north and northeast, and Argentina to the west. It has no mosques.
Slovakia is the a EU country with no mosque, and its Muslim community worships in private spaces.
Bhutan, a predominantly Buddhist kingdom in the Himalayas, has no mosque.
São Tomé and Príncipe, a small island nation off the west coast of Central Africa, has no mosque.
Estonia, a Baltic nation in Northern Europe, has no mosque. Its small Muslim community generally gathers in informal prayer rooms for worship.
San Marino, one of the world's smallest republics, has no mosque.
