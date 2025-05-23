 7 countries with no mosques: Check details

Image Source : AP

Uruguay is located in South America, bordered by Brazil to the north and northeast, and Argentina to the west. It has no mosques.

Image Source : AP

Slovakia is the a EU country with no mosque, and its Muslim community worships in private spaces.

Image Source : AP

Bhutan, a predominantly Buddhist kingdom in the Himalayas, has no mosque.

Image Source : AP

São Tomé and Príncipe, a small island nation off the west coast of Central Africa, has no mosque.

Image Source : www.principecollection.com

Estonia, a Baltic nation in Northern Europe, has no mosque. Its small Muslim community generally gathers in informal prayer rooms for worship.

Image Source : AP

San Marino, one of the world's smallest republics, has no mosque.

Image Source : X

Slovakia, a Central European country, has no mosque, so its Muslim community often prays in private homes or travels abroad for communal worship.

Image Source : AP

