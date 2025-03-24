How much Indian Railways earns per day?

The Indian Railways earns on daily basis approximately RS 400 crore (around $48 million) with freight transportation contributing significantly to its revenue.

According to Indian Railways, freight transportation is the primary source of revenue. Indian Railways operates thousands of cargo trains daily, transporting millions of tonnes of freight. 

After freight, the passenger fares contribute a smaller, but still significant, portion of the total revenue collection of Indian Railways. The Railways operates thousands of passenger trains daily.

Other sources of revenue for the Indian Railways include the sale of scrap and other miscellaneous income. 

The Indian Railways earned Rs 1,60,158.48 crore FY22-23 from freight, according to PIB data. 

According to the information shared by RTI, the earning of Indian Railways from ticket cancellation in 2019-20 was Rs 1724.44 crore.

