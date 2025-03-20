How many Vande Bharat Express trains run in India?

As per latest data of January 2025, Indian Railways is operating 136 Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting various cities and regions across the country.
Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that as of January 31, 2024, over 82 Vande Bharat train services were operating across the Indian Railways, connecting various states.
Passengers must note that the Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train developed by Indian Railways for faster, comfortable, and modern travel.
Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with many latest features like automatic doors, reclining seats, GPS-based systems, and onboard Wi-Fi.
Each Vande Bharat Express train with 16 coaches costs around Rs 115 crore to manufacture, making it an ambitious and transformative project for India’s rail sector.
In 2024, the Indian Railways launched more than 30 new Vande Bharat Express trains, bringing the total number of operational Vande Bharat services to 136 by the end of 2024.
