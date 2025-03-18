In 2023-24, Indian Railways operated 13,198 trains on average daily. It covers over 7,000 stations across India on daily basis.
In 2023–24, the Indian Railways covered 7,325 stations and carried 6.905 billion passengers.
Apart from this, the Indian Railways also operates different classes of rail freight transport. In 2023–4, it operated 11,724 freight trains on average daily and transported 1588.06 million tonnes of freight.
The Indian Railways also runs multiple classes of rolling stock, manufactured by self-owned coach-production facilities.
Indian Railways' rolling stock in 2024 consisted of 327,991 freight wagons, 91,948 passenger coaches (including multiple unit coaches) and 10,675 electric, 4,397 diesel and 38 steam locomotives.
The Indian Railways in1951 was established by the amalgamation of 42 different railway companies operating in the country, spanning a total of 55,000 km.
