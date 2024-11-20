 From longest to luxurious, 7 interesting facts about Pakistani trains

Image Source : AP

Historic legacy: Tracks like the Karachi–Peshawar Line date back to British colonial rule (1861).

Image Source : REUTERS

Longest route: Khyber Mail spans 1,700+ km from Karachi to Peshawar

Image Source : REUTERS

Tallest bridge: The Kotri–Attock Railway Bridge stands as one of the tallest globally.

Image Source : REUTERS

Steam engines: Operational steam trains, like the Steam Safari, offer scenic rides.

Image Source : SOCIAL

Luxury service: Green Line Express provides AC coaches, meals, and Wi-Fi.

Image Source : SOCIAL

Iconic stations: Multan's railway station boasts a historic clock tower.

Image Source : SOCIAL

Museums: The Golra Museum showcases Pakistan’s railway heritage.

Image Source : SOCIAL

