From longest to luxurious, 7 interesting facts about Pakistani trains

Historic legacy: Tracks like the Karachi–Peshawar Line date back to British colonial rule (1861).
Longest route: Khyber Mail spans 1,700+ km from Karachi to Peshawar
Tallest bridge: The Kotri–Attock Railway Bridge stands as one of the tallest globally.
Steam engines: Operational steam trains, like the Steam Safari, offer scenic rides.
Luxury service: Green Line Express provides AC coaches, meals, and Wi-Fi.
Iconic stations: Multan's railway station boasts a historic clock tower.
Museums: The Golra Museum showcases Pakistan’s railway heritage.
Next : 7 devastating pictures on Russia-Ukraine war
Click to read more..