Russia, Ukraine war marked 1,000 days on November 19
Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24, 2022
The invasion was said to be the largest and deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II
As of 2024, Russian troops occupy about 20% of Ukraine
The invasion was met with widespread international condemnation.
An injured pregnant woman is carried from the maternity hospital damaged by Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine
