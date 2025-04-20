Diamond crossing: Where trains arrive from all four directions

Indian Railways serve as the lifeline of the nation by connecting nearly every corner of India.
It is renowned worldwide for its extensive network and various engineering marvels, including the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge.
Did you know that there is a railway station in India where trains pass through from all four directions?
This is a unique railway crossing in India, where trains pass from all four directions.
Let's know bout this unique railway crossing of Indian Railways called 'Diamond crossing'.
The only diamond crossing in India is located in Sampriti Nagar, Nagpur. This is a unique railway junction where trains arrive from all directions, making it the only one of its kind in the country.
The Diamond Crossing is a unique railway junction where tracks intersect, allowing trains to pass from multiple directions without collision.
Accidents are prevented here due to careful management, ensuring that the timings of the trains passing through are staggered.
Nagpur's Diamond Crossing connects India's four major rail routes—Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai—making it a vital junction in the country’s network.
