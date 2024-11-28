 Air Pollution: These devices can give you relief

Image Source : x

Air purification machines can be found online at a rate of around Rs 3,125

Image Source : x

Scrubber is a type of pollution control device that removes air pollutants by using moisture

Image Source : iqsdirectory.com

Catalytic Converter is a vehicular device that catalyses a redox reaction that transforms dangerous air pollutants

Image Source : apemissions.com

Hydrofluorocarbons are one of the main substitutes for Chlorofluorocarbon and Hydrochlorofluorocarbon

Image Source : x

Low-emitting stoves and heaters cut the amount of particulate matter

Image Source : x

