 7 pics of Priyanka Gandhi's first Day out in Parliament, 2nd one is a 'aww' moment

Constitution copy in hand, Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as Lok Sabha MP

Smile please! When Rahul Gandhi played big brother for Priyanka Gandhi and clicked a dozen pictures

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with her husband Robert Vadra

Dressed in a cream Kasavu saree from Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi rose to take oath amid cheers of 'Jodo Jodo, Bharat Jodo' from the Congress benches.

One for the frame! Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi's daughter Miraya and son Raihan in Parliament

