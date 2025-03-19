7 countries with no railway tracks, stations and networks

While railways are the backbone of transportation in many nations, several countries operate entirely without them. Here's a look at seven such countries and the unique reasons behind their lack of railway infrastructure.
Image Source : Pixabay
Iceland: Iceland's rugged, volcanic terrain and sparse population have deterred the development of a railway system. Instead, the country boasts an extensive road network and relies heavily on domestic air travel to connect its communities.
Image Source : Pixabay
Andorra: Nestled in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, Andorra has never established its own railway network. The nearest railway station is in France, connected to Andorra by a bus service to Andorra-la-Vella.
Image Source : splendidlyspain.com
Bhutan: This South Asian country has never had a railway network. The country's dramatic terrain, marked by steep valleys and towering mountain passes, offers little flat land for laying tracks. This rugged landscape makes railway construction both technically difficult and financially demanding.
Image Source : Pixabay
Kuwait: Despite its wealth from oil reserves, Kuwait currently lacks a railway system. However, plans are underway to construct a 1,200-mile Gulf Railway network, aiming to link Kuwait City to Oman to enhance regional connectivity.
Image Source : Britannica
Maldives: Comprising over 1,000 small coral islands scattered across the Indian Ocean, the Maldives lacks a railway network. The nation relies on ferries, speedboats, and domestic flights for inter-island transport.
Image Source : Pixabay
Libya: This country has not had an operational railway network since 1965. There are numerous railway network projects under construction, including a line connecting Ras Ajdir and Sirte, which began in 2001. The development of the line from Ras Ajdir to Tripoli began in 2008-09.
Image Source : Shutterstock
Yemen: It is among the countries without a railway network. The country lacks a railway network primarily due to a combination of political instability, economic challenges, and difficult terrain.
Image Source : Pixabay
