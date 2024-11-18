 7 top winter destinations in India to experience snowfall

Shimla is a picturesque hill station renowned for its scenic beauty and enchanting winter snowfall.

Gulmarg, a snow-covered paradise in Kashmir, is ideal for skiing and thrilling winter sports.

Spiti Valley, a remote snow-clad desert in Himachal Pradesh, offers stunning, otherworldly landscapes.

Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh, is a tranquil town surrounded by snowy peaks and steeped in Tibetan culture.

Ladakh features a stark, cold landscape adorned with dramatic, snow-covered vistas.

Sikkim is a stunning state known for its snowy landscapes and breathtaking views of the majestic Kanchenjunga.

Uttarakhand is famous for its snowy hill stations, including Auli, Nainital, and Mussoorie.

