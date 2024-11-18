7 top winter destinations in India to experience snowfall

Shimla is a picturesque hill station renowned for its scenic beauty and enchanting winter snowfall.
Gulmarg, a snow-covered paradise in Kashmir, is ideal for skiing and thrilling winter sports.
Spiti Valley, a remote snow-clad desert in Himachal Pradesh, offers stunning, otherworldly landscapes.
Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh, is a tranquil town surrounded by snowy peaks and steeped in Tibetan culture.
Ladakh features a stark, cold landscape adorned with dramatic, snow-covered vistas.
Sikkim is a stunning state known for its snowy landscapes and breathtaking views of the majestic Kanchenjunga.
Uttarakhand is famous for its snowy hill stations, including Auli, Nainital, and Mussoorie.
