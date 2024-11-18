What is G20 and what is India's role in it?

What is it? The G20 is an international forum of major economies addressing global economic and financial issues.
G20 Members: Includes 19 countries and the EU, representing 85% of global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population.
G20 Purpose: Promotes global economic stability, sustainable development, and policy coordination.
G20 Meetings: Annual summits by leaders, with regular meetings by finance ministers and officials.
G20 History: Formed in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis; gained importance during the 2008 global financial crisis.
India’s Role: A key member; hosted the 2023 Summit focusing on inclusive growth and sustainability.
G20 Global Impact: Influences trade, climate policies, and financial stability worldwide.
Next : Delhi Air Pollution: How is AQI measured? Check here
Click to read more..