'Dilwara Jain Temples', Rajasthan- Built over 500 years, between the 11th and 16th centuries, this set of temples is perhaps the finest example of Solaṅkī style architecture.
Brihadeeswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu- A skyscraper built 1,000 years ago with no cement, no foundation, survived 6 major earthquakes and still stands with a 0° incline.
Wat Rong Khun, known as 'White Temple', is a Buddhist temple in Pa O Don Chai, Chiang Rai province, Thailand.
'Durham Cathedral'- Britain's finest Norman Cathedral, which still dominates the city of Durham with its massive 11th century drum pillars and sturdy towers.
Fanjingshan Temples in China- Perching on a spur of rock deep in Wuling Mountains, these 2 Buddhist temples whose origins stretch back centuries seem almost impossible.
Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand is situated at a height of over 15,000 ft above sea level in the Himalayas. Sometimes it isn't just the architecture, but the location that can make a building so extraordinary.
Kailasa Temple in Ellora- The largest monolithic structure-164 feet long, 108 feet wide & 100 feet high, temple from top to bottom was cut out from solid basalt bedrock.
