 5 ugliest animals; the third one will make you yuck!

5 ugliest animals; the third one will make you yuck!

Image Source : X

California Condor: This critically endangered species has fleshy, purplish-pink bald head, pudgy jowls and disdainful expression.

Image Source : Freepix

Blobfish: The blobfish is truly an ugly animal, with gray, gelatinous skin and an elongated nose that droops over its giant, frowning mouth.

Image Source : X

Black Rain frog: It is brown short-headed frog and ugliest in the family

Image Source : X

Aye-Aye: The aye-aye has a long, pointed face with huge eyes and even bigger ears.

Image Source : X

Proboscis Monkey: It has an unusually long nose and a reddish-brown skin color and a long tail.

Image Source : X

Next : 5 cheapest European countries to visit from India

Click to read more..