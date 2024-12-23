 5 tips to ensure safety while using geyser this winter

A good quality geyser is something you would want to invest in this winter as cheap models often lack security measures or can easily break down.

Ensure that the safety valve in your water heater is intact. Call a technician for a maintenance check before you start using your geyser for the season.

Make sure to turn off your geyser when not in use, even though moist geysers now have an auto-cut system, taking precautions is always better.

Regulate the water temperature of your water heater carefully, to make sure that it is not too hot and is comfortable for use.

After your use, make sure to drain the leftover water in the geyser completely, this will prevent the accumulation of sediments in the water heater's tank.

