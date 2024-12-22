Top 5 churches you MUST visit in Delhi this Christmas

Sacred Heart Cathedral: The church was built in the 1930s and is known for its stunning architecture and Christmas decorations. It's situated in Gole Market in Delhi.
St. James' Church: Located close to Kashmiri Gate in Old Delhi, this church is a rare example of a Palladian church in the country.
St. Thomas’ Church: Located near R K Puram in New Delhi, the church has been engaging in bringing peace to those in distress.
St Alphonsa Church: The church is located in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area and is the perfect place to meditate or seek calmness.
St Stephen's Church: This church stands near the bustling Chandni Chowk area and is often described as the 'large Romanesque Church'.
Next : India's first Vande Bharat sleeper to get THESE 5-star facilities | Check top features
Click to read more..