5 oldest living trees in world

Methuselah, which is an ancient bristlecone pine, is 4,789-years-old and is found in the White Mountains of California
Image Source : conservation.org
Sarv-e Abarqu, a 4,000-year-old cypress tree, is spotted in Yazd province, Iran
Image Source : surfiran.com
Llangernyw Yew, a 4,000-year-old tree is found in a churchyard of St. Dygain's Church in North Wales, UK
Image Source : atlasobscura.com
3,000-year-old Alerce tree, found in Andes mountains in South American countries like - Peru, Chile and Argentina
Image Source : britannica.com
Patriarca da Floresta, which is found in Brazil, is estimated to be over 2,000-year-old
Image Source : atlasobscura.com
