5 oldest living trees in world

Image Source : X

Methuselah, which is an ancient bristlecone pine, is 4,789-years-old and is found in the White Mountains of California

Image Source : conservation.org

Sarv-e Abarqu, a 4,000-year-old cypress tree, is spotted in Yazd province, Iran

Image Source : surfiran.com

Llangernyw Yew, a 4,000-year-old tree is found in a churchyard of St. Dygain's Church in North Wales, UK

Image Source : atlasobscura.com

3,000-year-old Alerce tree, found in Andes mountains in South American countries like - Peru, Chile and Argentina

Image Source : britannica.com

Patriarca da Floresta, which is found in Brazil, is estimated to be over 2,000-year-old

Image Source : atlasobscura.com

