5 most miraculous emergency plane landings

The Airbus A320-214 created history after its successful landing in the water of the Hudson River in January 2009.
Image Source : AP
Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in 2018
Image Source : X
Air Canada's Flight 143, with 69 people on board, ran out of fuel and somehow, the pilots managed to make a successful emergency landing in 1983
Image Source : Reddit/UpgradedSiera666)
Piolets of United Flight 1175 made a tough emergency landing on February 14, 2018
Image Source : X
Qantas Flight 464 made a landing in an adverse situation on October 15, 2014
Image Source : Foodwineholidays/X
Next : Manmohan Singh dies: Know about former PM's educational qualification