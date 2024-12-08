The Jellyfish, known for its unique biology, can live without a heart, relying on its simple nerve net to control basic functions.
Flatworms can survive without a heart, as they rely on diffusion to circulate nutrients and oxygen throughout their bodies.
Sea sponges can live without a heart, using a simple system of water flow to circulate nutrients and oxygen throughout their bodies.
Starfish can live without a heart, relying on a water vascular system to circulate nutrients and gases throughout their bodies.
Sea cucumbers can live without a heart, using a fluid-filled body cavity and a simple system to circulate nutrients and oxygen.
