 5 creatures that can live without a heart

5 creatures that can live without a heart

Image Source : Social media

The Jellyfish, known for its unique biology, can live without a heart, relying on its simple nerve net to control basic functions.

Image Source : social media

Flatworms can survive without a heart, as they rely on diffusion to circulate nutrients and oxygen throughout their bodies.

Image Source : Social media

Sea sponges can live without a heart, using a simple system of water flow to circulate nutrients and oxygen throughout their bodies.

Image Source : Social media

Starfish can live without a heart, relying on a water vascular system to circulate nutrients and gases throughout their bodies.

Image Source : Social media

Sea cucumbers can live without a heart, using a fluid-filled body cavity and a simple system to circulate nutrients and oxygen.

Image Source : Social media

Next : Top 5 animals with sharp memory on earth

Click to read more..