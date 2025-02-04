World Cancer Day 2025: 5 most common cancers in women

Breast Cancer: The most prevalent cancer in women, with early detection key to successful treatment.
Lung Cancer: Often linked to smoking, but also affects non-smokers and can be harder to diagnose early.
Colorectal Cancer: Affects the colon or rectum, with a growing number of younger women being diagnosed.
Cervical Cancer: A preventable cancer with regular screenings and the HPV vaccine playing a crucial role in prevention.
Ovarian Cancer: Known as a "silent" cancer due to vague symptoms, making early detection more challenging.
