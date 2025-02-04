 World Cancer Day 2025: 5 most common cancers in women

World Cancer Day 2025: 5 most common cancers in women

Image Source : Social

Breast Cancer: The most prevalent cancer in women, with early detection key to successful treatment.

Image Source : Social

Lung Cancer: Often linked to smoking, but also affects non-smokers and can be harder to diagnose early.

Image Source : Social

Colorectal Cancer: Affects the colon or rectum, with a growing number of younger women being diagnosed.

Image Source : Social

Cervical Cancer: A preventable cancer with regular screenings and the HPV vaccine playing a crucial role in prevention.

Image Source : Social

Ovarian Cancer: Known as a "silent" cancer due to vague symptoms, making early detection more challenging.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 vegetarian foods that are actually non-vegetarian

Click to read more..