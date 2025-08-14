 From Mathura to Los Angeles: Famous Lord Krishna temples across the world

Image Source : Freepik

The ISKCON Temple in London, a prominent hub for Krishna devotion in the UK.

Image Source : iskcon.london

The Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, revered as Lord Krishna’s birthplace.

Image Source : mathura.nic.in

Beautifully decorated Radha-Krishna idols at the Los Angeles ISKCON Temple.

Image Source : iskconla.com

Devotees offer vibrant floral decorations to Radha and Krishna at ISKCON Sydney.

Image Source : www.iskcon.com.au

Radha-Krishna worship at Durban’s iconic Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple.

Image Source : iskcondurban.net

The Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat, believed to be Lord Krishna’s royal residence.

Image Source : Dwarkadhish Instagram

