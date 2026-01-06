Amla:
Amla tops winter searches for immunity and digestion. Rich in vitamin C, it supports skin and gut health.
Turmeric:
Turmeric sees a winter spike for its anti-inflammatory benefits. Often searched with immunity and joint health queries.
Garlic:
Garlic trends every winter for cold and flu prevention. It supports immunity and heart health.
Dates:
Dates are widely Googled for winter energy and warmth. They provide quick fuel and iron support.
Ghee:
Searches for ghee rise sharply in colder months. It’s linked to gut health, warmth and satiety.
Sweet potato:
Sweet potato searches peak during winter evenings. It’s filling, warming and rich in fibre.
