 Winter superfoods Indians are actually Googling

Amla: Amla tops winter searches for immunity and digestion. Rich in vitamin C, it supports skin and gut health.

Turmeric: Turmeric sees a winter spike for its anti-inflammatory benefits. Often searched with immunity and joint health queries.

Garlic: Garlic trends every winter for cold and flu prevention. It supports immunity and heart health.

Dates: Dates are widely Googled for winter energy and warmth. They provide quick fuel and iron support.

Ghee: Searches for ghee rise sharply in colder months. It’s linked to gut health, warmth and satiety.

Sweet potato: Sweet potato searches peak during winter evenings. It’s filling, warming and rich in fibre.

