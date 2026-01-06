2. Slow down your shower: Don’t rush it. Warm water helps the body shift out of stress mode. A few extra minutes can quietly calm the nervous system.
3. Wear colour, even at home: January days can feel grey enough already. Brighter clothes, even indoors, lift mood more than we realise. It’s a small visual reset.
4. Dim the lights after sunset: Harsh lighting keeps the brain alert for too long. Softer lights in the evening signal the body to slow down. Sleep usually follows more easily.
5. Give one person your full attention: One conversation. No multitasking. No half-listening. That brief human connection can ground you more than hours of scrolling.
