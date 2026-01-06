 1. Stay offline for the first 20 minutes: Resist the urge to check your phone the moment you wake up. Those first minutes set the tone. Let your mind arrive properly before the noise does.

Image Source : Pinterest

2. Slow down your shower: Don’t rush it. Warm water helps the body shift out of stress mode. A few extra minutes can quietly calm the nervous system.

Image Source : Freepik

3. Wear colour, even at home: January days can feel grey enough already. Brighter clothes, even indoors, lift mood more than we realise. It’s a small visual reset.

Image Source : Freepik

4. Dim the lights after sunset: Harsh lighting keeps the brain alert for too long. Softer lights in the evening signal the body to slow down. Sleep usually follows more easily.

Image Source : Freepik

5. Give one person your full attention: One conversation. No multitasking. No half-listening. That brief human connection can ground you more than hours of scrolling.

Image Source : Freepik

